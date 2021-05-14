GoodRx rebounds as analysts shake off mixed Q1 results
- After 10 consecutive days of losses, GoodRx Holdings (GDRX +6.0%) is trading higher in morning hours despite a mixed performance seen in its Q1 2021 results.
- The company highlighted the pandemic’s impact on Q1 financials noting that the prescriptions saw a slowdown due to canceled or deferred appointments.
- Citi analyst Nicholas Jones predicts that GoodRx is well-positioned to meet the increased demand when pandemic-driven social restrictions loosen, and doctor visits return to normal.
- However, Jones reiterates the buy rating has lowered the price target to $53.00 from $70.00 per share to imply an upside of ~87.5% upside to the last close.
- Guggenheim analyst Glen Santangelo with a buy rating notes that despite a recent decline in GoodRx shares, the stock “remains the most expensive stock in our coverage universe.”
- Citing the market-wide earnings season reactions, Santangelo says he was not surprised to see the selloff after the company’s earnings. “But all things considered, we do not expect a meaningful reaction off these results,” he added.
- However, Morgan Stanley analyst Ricky Goldwasser (in-line rating) points to competitive headwinds including the recent launch of two new features to Amazon’s pharmacy offerings, a move that pressured GoodRx shares early this week.