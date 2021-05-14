Cineworld adds new distribution deal with Disney to recent pacts - report
May 14, 2021 11:03 AM ETCineworld Group plc (CNNWF), DISDISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Disney (DIS -3.8%) has a new distribution deal with Regal cinema chain owner Cineworld (CNNWF +1.6%), the world's No. 2 exhibitor, to show Disney's movies in the United States and the UK, Deadline Hollywood reports.
- That means Cineworld has new agreements in place with three of the major studios: Disney's joins deals with Warner Bros. and Universal.
- Cineworld's theaters will be showing films headed online to Disney Plus Premier Access as well, including Cruella, Black Widow and Jungle Cruise.
- In its earnings call last night, Disney emphasized that some upcoming features would be purely theatrical releases, though with a shorter 45-day exclusivity window.
- Cineworld's Universal deal will see that studio's movies play at Regal with a 31-day window on titles opening above $50M, and 17 days otherwise. In the UK, Universal films will play at Cineworld venues similar to films from Warner Bros.: a 31-day window, and an extended 45-day window for certain high-performing films.