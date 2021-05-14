NaturalShrimp purchases $2M worth EC units and associated equipment

  • NaturalShrimp (OTCQB:SHMP +1.8%) purchased twenty EC Units and associated equipment for its plant operations in LaCoste, TX and Webster City, IA; it paid a 50% deposit on the equipment with the balance due on completion and shipping.
  • Four units will be deployed to LaCoste, TX and 16 units will be deployed to Webster City, IA.
  • "NaturalShrimp is extremely excited to finalize our equipment needs for our existing facilities in Texas and Iowa. These units, manufactured in the USA, will bring the EC equipment requirements to 100% at both facilities. We will require an additional 16 EC Units once expansion construction is complete in LaCoste, TX," CEO Gerald Easterling commented.
