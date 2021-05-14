DSG Global and Imperium Motors to deliver EVs in June; nabs $22M bus contract
May 14, 2021 12:06 PM ETDSG Global Inc. (DSGT)DSGTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- DSG Global (OTCQB:DSGT +12.0%) is one of the few finalists for 100 bus order for the city of Kiev, Ukraine valued at $22M; Imperium Motors, subsidiary of DSG Global, was selected as one of the few qualified applicants chosen from the bidders.
- The contract will be awarded in June.
- "We have financing in place for this project and full support from our production partners. Imperium will be the exclusive bidder for this manufacturer in the country of Ukraine on further bids," Imperium Motor subsidiary Rick Curtis commented.