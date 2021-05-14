Maxim Integrated gains on speculation China approval for Analog Devices getting closer
- Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) rose 2.7% on speculation that Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) planned purchase of Maxim is getting closer to gaining Chinese regulatory approval.
- The Chinese approval of the deal from the State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") is getting closer and may happen in the next two week, traders said, citing a report that is being circulated around.
- Late last month, Maxim Integrated rose on a report that Analog Devices' China approval may be in weeks and previously Dealreporter said Chinese third parties are said not to be raising major issues with Analog's Maxim deal.
- Also last month, Maxim yesterday disclosed that the deal has been approved in the U.S, EU, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore and South Korea..