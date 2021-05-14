Coast Guard reopens Mississippi River, freeing barge backup

  • The Mississippi River has reopened to vessel traffic near Memphis, ending a shutdown that disrupted shipments of agriculture products and caused a backlog of more than 1,000 barges.
  • The U.S. Coast Guard says the river is open to all vessel traffic without restrictions, after traffic had been closed since Tuesday when a crack was found in the truss of the DeSoto bridge that crosses the river.
  • ETFs: DBA, CORN, SOYB, WEAT
  • Nearly all grain barges pass beneath the bridge on their way to Gulf of Mexico export facilities after being loaded along the upper Mississippi, Ohio, Illinois or Missouri rivers.
  • Grain traders say shippers are not booking barges for this week and next week because the closure has left them uncertain barges will be available.
  • Prices for corn and other ag products fell sharply yesterday in a bout of profit-taking following recent multi-year highs.
