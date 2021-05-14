Virtual Medical expands hemp cultivation and CBD processing with Cherry Valley deal

  • Virtual Medical International (OTCPK:QEBR +14.4%) announces an agreement to acquire Cherry Valley Growers, an industrial hemp cultivator and processor with a 400-acre parcel located in Otsego County, New York.
  • Under the terms of the deal, Virtual Medical will purchase Cherry Valley and Adler Properties for $2M in cash.
  • The deal will be made from debt proceeds in exchange for the property consisting of 400-acre, the warehouse and all hemp licenses.
  • Cherry Valley Growers possesses both a Hemp Grow license and a Hemp Processing License with the State of New York.
