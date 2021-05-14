Virtual Medical expands hemp cultivation and CBD processing with Cherry Valley deal
May 14, 2021 1:10 PM ETVirtual Medical International, Inc. (QEBR)QEBRBy: SA News Team
- Virtual Medical International (OTCPK:QEBR +14.4%) announces an agreement to acquire Cherry Valley Growers, an industrial hemp cultivator and processor with a 400-acre parcel located in Otsego County, New York.
- Under the terms of the deal, Virtual Medical will purchase Cherry Valley and Adler Properties for $2M in cash.
- The deal will be made from debt proceeds in exchange for the property consisting of 400-acre, the warehouse and all hemp licenses.
- Cherry Valley Growers possesses both a Hemp Grow license and a Hemp Processing License with the State of New York.