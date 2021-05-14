Purple Innovation Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 14, 2021 1:16 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)PRPLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $171.9M (+40.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PRPL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.