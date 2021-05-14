Hostess Brands Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 14, 2021 1:17 PM ETHostess Brands, Inc. (TWNK)TWNKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (+35.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $257.47M (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TWNK has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.