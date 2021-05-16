Tencent Music Entertainment Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)TMEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.2B (+34.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TME has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.