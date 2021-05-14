Ireland rules against Facebook in fight over Europe-U.S. data flow

May 14, 2021 1:43 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Facebook (FB +2.9%) has lost its bid to block an EU privacy ruling that may suspend its ability to send information on European users to its U.S. servers - a move that could have wide-ranging consequences for all Europe-U.S. data flows.
  • That brings an earlier preliminary decision closer to a more permanent interruption of Facebook's data flows.
  • Ireland's High Court has dismissed all of Facebook's procedural complaints about the August Data Protection Commission ruling.
  • That's a procedural ruling, but it paves the way toward finalizing the preliminary decision - and the logic in Ireland's order is easily extended to other technology companies subject to U.S. surveillance laws, including cloud service and email providers - putting billions of dollars of business at risk.
  • Next steps: Ireland's DPC needs to finalize its draft suspension and submit it to other EU privacy regulators for approval, which could take months even barring other court challenges.
