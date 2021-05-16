Rich banks got richer in the year of the pandemic, Forbes Global 2000 shows
- While several industries, such as retail and airlines, suffered during the pandemic, banks grew bigger, according to the 2021 Forbes Global 2000 list, which ranks the world's biggest public companies across four measures — sales, profits, assets, and market value.
- Out of the top 10 companies, five are banks. By country, five are U.S.-based companies, four are based in China, and one in Saudi Arabia.
- See how five of the 10 largest companies compare in terms of balance sheet strength:
- For the ninth straight year, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (OTCPK:IDCBY) holds the top spot, with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) reclaiming second, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) moving up one place to No. 3.
- Following them are: China Construction Bank (OTCPK:CICHY), Saudi Arabian Oil Company (ARMCO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Ping An Insurance Group (OTCPK:PNGAY), Agricultural Bank of China (OTCPK:ACGBY), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).
- Underscoring the jump in stock prices during the pandemic year, the minimum market value for the 2021 list was $8.26B, up from $5.27B in 2020, Forbes said.
- See how five of the top 10 global companies compare in terms of total return against the S&P 500: