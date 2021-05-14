Vivint stock soars after Q1 revenue beat, Guggenheim upgrade

May 14, 2021 3:19 PM ETVivint Smart Home, Inc. (VVNT)VVNTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) shares are currently up 21% after yesterday's first quarter report that beat revenue estimates with $343.3M (+13%) versus the $332.6M consensus.
  • New subscribers grew by 20% to 60,127, a new Q1 record.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by $27.2M to $162.1M.
  • For the year, the company reaffirmed its guidance for $1.38-1.42B (consensus: $1.41B) and adjusted EBITDA of $640-655M (consensus: $625.3M). Vivint expects to end the year with 1.8-1.85M subscribers.
  • Guggenheim upgrades Vivint from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $21 to $24, citing the "solid" earnings and attractive valuation. The firm also sees Vivint's potential entry into insurance as a potential upside driver.
  • Earnings press release.
