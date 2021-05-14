Vanguard plans to open office in Dallas area
May 14, 2021
- Financial firms continue to shift some operations away from the Northeast and to more business-friendly states as index fund giant Vanguard plans to open a new office in the Dallas-Fort Worth region early next year.
- The new site will initially house financial advisers with its Personal Advisor Services and tech staff supporting the company's broader advice services.
- The Dallas office will be Vanguard's fifth U.S. location, after its headquarters in Valley Forge, PA (1975), Scottsdale, AZ (1994); Charlotte, NC (1997); and Washington, DC (2007).
- Newly hired Dallas area staffers will work remotely until the new office opens in early 2022.
- At the beginning of 2020, Charles Schwab moved its headquarters from San Francisco to Westlake, TX, after completing its acquisition of TD Ameritrade. And Bloomberg reports that Los Angeles-based Canyon Partners recently leased space in Dallas.
- Florida has also attracted some financial firms, with Moelis allowing some of its bankers to move to the Sunshine state and Goldman Sachs reportedly planning to relocate some of its asset-management unit employees to West Palm Beach.