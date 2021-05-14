Perspecta secures $473.8M DCSA transaction agreement
May 14, 2021 5:45 PM ETPerspecta Inc. (PRSP)PRSPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) has been awarded an Enterprise Information Technology application development services production other transaction agreement with a base period of 12 months and four optional 12-month periods; estimated agreement value at the time of award was ~$473.8M, with a not-to-exceed value of $500M for all periods of performance and contract line item numbers.
- The agreement is based upon the successful completion of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s (‘DCSA)’ security enterprise architecture and data analytics prototype other transaction agreement, awarded to Perspecta on May 14, 2019.
- Through use of the Scaled Agile Framework processes, this transaction will support the development, enhancement and expansion of defense business system capabilities throughout operations of the EIT application.
- Work to be performed within the National Capital Region surrounding Fort Meade, Maryland; and has an estimated completion date of May 14, 2026.