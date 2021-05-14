Veolia and SUEZ sign combination agreement and MOU with major stakeholders
- Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEY) and SUEZ sign a combination agreement, enabling Veolia to acquire the strategic assets needed to pursue its goal of building a global champion in ecological transformation, while guaranteeing a coherent and sustainable industrial and social footprint for the new SUEZ.
- Acquisition price per share of the SUEZ Group will be raised to €20.50.
- At the same time as the closing of Veolia’s public offer, GIP and Meridiam, each with a 40% stake, and the Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations Group, with a 20% stake, would become shareholders of the new SUEZ.
- Antoine Frérot, Chairman and CEO of Veolia, said: “This agreement represents a giant step forward for Veolia, for the French approach to ecological transformation, and for the preservation of the environment. I am very happy to welcome the SUEZ teams to be soon part of our project to build the world champion of ecological transformation, and very satisfied that we will also be able to assure the sound, stable, and sustainable development of the new SUEZ: as I promised, this is a “win-win” agreement.”