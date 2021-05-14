Gold settles at highest since February as Fed unlikely to tighten anytime soon
May 14, 2021 2:18 PM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR), GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, SGOLGLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, SGOL, XAUUSD:CURBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor48 Comments
- Gold wrapped up a second straight week of gains and settled at its highest price since February, amid easing investor concerns about sooner than expected policy tightening from the Federal Reserve.
- June Comex gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closed +0.8% to $1,838.10/oz., capping a modest 0.4% gain for the week at the highest settlement for a most-active contract since Feb. 10.
- ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, SGOL
- Analysts say gold has been torn between the potential for higher inflation and the chance of the Fed being forced to raise interest rates to cool the economy.
- But data showing U.S. retail sales growth for April was flat, compared to forecasts for a 0.8% gain and following a 10.7% surge in March, "throws cold water on notions of the Federal Reserve tightening U.S. monetary policy anytime soon," says Kitco.com's Jim Wyckoff.
- "Higher interest rates tend to be bad for gold, but rising inflation is good, so the market is in a bit of a tussle to see where real rates are going," according to Market.com's Neil Wilson.
- Noting shares of many mining companies have not kept pace with higher metals prices, Barrick Gold CEO Mark Bristow recently railed against "short-termism" among investors who fail to appreciate the need for miners to reinvest for the longer term.