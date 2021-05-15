Biden revokes Trump-era executive order on online censorship and Section 230
- Yesterday, President Biden signed an executive order revoking a number of Trump-era orders, including Executive Order 13925 of May 28, 2020, Preventing Online Censorship.
- The revoked order discussed online censorship by the major social networks and asked the FCC to review Section 230, the law that legally protects social networks from what their users post on the platforms. The order also asked the FTC to investigate anti-conservative bias. Neither the FCC or FTC reviews happened.
- Biden isn't a fan of Section 230, either. In January 2020, then candidate Biden told the New York Times that Section 230 should be revoked due to the spread of misinformation. But the administration hasn't taken any action on the subject, having other more pressing issues like the pandemic.
