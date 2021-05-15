The 'new momentum' stocks to watch: Alpha Tactics
May 15, 2021 6:45 PM ETCommunication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), DIS, GOOG, XLYXLC, DIS, GOOG, GOOGL, XLY, DRI, TPR, XLP, STZ, XLE, PXD, COP, XLF, WFC, EWBC, AMP, MS, HIG, XLV, ABBV, TFX, MDT, BAX, CI, ANTM, CRL, A, IQV, CTLT, XLI, RTX, FDX, XPO, JCI, CARR, J, ACM, ETN, EMR, GE, XLK, ANET, GLW, KEYS, TEL, MU, AVGO, XLB, EMN, CE, XLREBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor44 Comments
- In the stock market, momentum tends to perform best in this stage of the recovery cycle, while "new momentum" has further room to run, UBS says.
- UBS strategist Keith Parker defines "new momentum" as:
- "Momentum above average based on price performance over the past year and earnings revisions over the last 3m."
- "Earnings growth on a forward 12mo basis and the expected change in NTM earnings the next 6mo in the top 60%."
- "Value outside of the bottom 25% based on the UBS Quant composite score determined by forward earnings yield, dividend yield and book to price."
- "12m volatility outside of the top 30%."
- "Market cap above $7bn."
- UBS asserts the strategy works when the ISM is above 52.5, which it is now.
- "Composite momentum based on price and earnings has been the best performing style in a high+falling ISM regime with high momentum stocks outperforming low by an avg 8% and 12% on a sector neutral and non-SN basis, respectively. Momentum does well when ISM rises too, providing better asymmetry."
- The UBS screen of stocks that met those requirements revealed the following stocks.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC): Disney (NYSE:DIS) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY): Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Tempur Sealy (NYSE:TPR)
- Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP): Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE): Pioneer Natural (NYSE:PXD), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)
- Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF): Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), East West (NASDAQ:EWBC), Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG)
- Healthcare (NYSEARCA:XLV): AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Teleflex (NYSE:TFX), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), Cigna (NYSE:CI), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Charles River (NYSE:CRL), Agilent (NYSE:A), IQVIA (NYSE:IQV), Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)
- Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI): Raytheon (NYSE:RTX), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR), Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J), AECOM (NYSE:ACM), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Emerson (NYSE:EMR), GE (NYSE:GE).
- Information Technology (NYSEARCA:XLK): Arista (NYSE:ANET), Corning (NYSE:GLW), Keysight (NYSE:KEYS), TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), Micron (NASDAQ:MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).
- Materials (NYSEARCA:XLB): Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), Celanese (NYSE:CE)
- Real Estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE): Jones Lang LaSalle.
- Check the latest moves from momentum investor Cathie Wood.