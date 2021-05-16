Inflation scare fuels commodities rally, but what's in store for financial stocks?
- As investors scan for signs of whether "transitory" price increases transform into long-term inflation, here are two different perspectives on the issue, one from the commodities view and another on from financials.
- Inflation remains salient as the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's April meeting are released on Wednesday. Investors and economists will surely be parsing the text for any discussion of rising prices and whether the Fed is starting to consider tapering bond purchases or otherwise adjust policy.
- As April's consumer price index report shocked the market last week with a 4.2% Y/Y jump, one way investors hedge against inflation through commodities funds, according to Refinitiv Lipper.
- The Lipper Commodities General Funds classification, including both conventional mutual funds and ETFs, saw their largest weekly inflow to date (+$615M) last week. After weekly outflows during the first week of the year, Commodities General Funds put in 18 straight weeks of inflows.
- ETFs brought in $419M, while conventional funds pulled in $196M in weekly net inflows over the course of the last Lipper fund-flows week.
- Jack Fischer, senior research analyst at Refinitiv Lipper, observes that over the past year, the Lipper Commodities General Funds support the perception that commodity funds exhibit relatively low correlation of returns to broad equity markets.
- "Along with a hedge against other classes, inflation tends to lead to price appreciation of real assets," he notes.
- "Even after a record-breaking week of inflows, Commodities General Funds are poised to continue their inflows streak as long as inflation expectations remain high," he said.
- Commodities ETFs to watch: DBC, GSG; inflation-related ETFs: IVOL, RINF.
- While the financial sector is often considered the beneficiary of increased inflation due to higher interest rates, Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak dives into performance trends and returns during periods of high inflation going back to the 1960s. His conclusion: Higher inflation is bad for financials.
- His analysis also considers that an inflation scare could trigger a severe equity market shock, so he studied equity market sensitivity for Wolfe's coverage and the potential EPS impact from a 15% correction.
- While Chubak's base case still sees inflation as transitory, here's what he sees if it's not:
- During periods of high inflation, financials underperform by 600 basis points, on average, and banks tend to lag by an even wider margin, 1,300 bps.
- Given the 15% market shock, institutional businesses (asset management, investment banking, trading, trust & custody) tend to fare poorly as they have limited offsets to lower fee income. Retail (wealth management, brokerage), though, fare better as AUM declines are offset by higher cash/commissions. Analysis shows that Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) as the only firm where earnings increase, and points out that SCHW shares did "exceptionally well" during the 2013 Taper Tantrum.
- Also sees Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) benefitting from offsets on the retail side through higher cash/net interest margins and "good volatility" with more than 30% upside assuming the 15% market shock.
- In the less-than-transitory inflation case, Chubak suggests avoiding State Street (NYSE:STT) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), both of which screen poorly, noting "higher equity market sensitivity with fewer offsets reinforces our cautious outlook."
- Financial ETFs to watch: XLF, FAS, VFH, FAZ
- In the past year, total returns of the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF), the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC) and the ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) outpace the S&P 500 as seen in the chart below.
- SA contributor Cash-Centered Creep sees Morgan Stanley poised for growth after its E*Trade and Eaton Vance acquisitions.