Bright Machines nears agreement to be bought by SCVX in SPAC deal - WSJ
May 16, 2021 7:15 PM ETSCVX Corp. (SCVX)SCVXBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bright Machines is close to a merger with special-purpose acquisition company SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) that could value the company — which uses AI and robotics to automate steps in electronics manufacturing — at ~$1.6B, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The transaction would be expected to produce ~$435M in cash proceeds, made up of ~$230M held by SCVX and $205M from a private investment in public equity, WSJ reported.
- The company's Microfactories combine software, machine learning, and computer vision to factories to improve processes in assembly, testing, and inspection with the goal of making them smarter over time, the company said on its website.
- BMW| Ventures, Asteelflash, and United Equipment Accessories are among its customers.
- While Bright Machines seeks to reduce the number of people it takes to make supply chains more efficient, Sarcos Robotics, which is set to go public through a SPAC deal with SPAC Rotor Acquisition in Q3, focuses on augmenting the workforce instead of replacing it.