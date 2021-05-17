Asia-Pacific shares mixed; China economic activity weakens in April

May 17, 2021 1:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Japan -1.10%. Shares edged lower as markets responded to the latest curbs on activity to halt the spread of Covid-19. On Friday, Japan expanded a state of emergency to three more prefectures to contain virus spread.
  • Japan Producer Price Index (PPI) for April came in at +0.7% M/M compared to expectations of 0.5%, prior revised to 1.0%.
  • PPI on annual basis was +3.6% Y/Y, expected 3.1%, prior 1.2% (revised).
  • China +1.02%. China’s industrial output rose 9.8% Y/Y in April, lower than 14.1% growth in March and, slightly missing expectations of 10%.
  • Industrial Production YTD was 20.3% Y/Y vs. forecast of 21.1%, prior 24.5%.
  • Retail sales rose 17.7% Y/Y in April, much weaker than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the jump of 34.2% seen in March.
  • Retail Sales YTD were 29.6% Y/Y, expected 31.9%, prior was 33.9%.
  • Unemployment rate in China in April was 5.1% compared to expectations of 5.2%, prior 5.2%.
  • Hong Kong +0.39%.
  • Australia +0.29%.
  • Taiwan -3.79%. Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level and imposed two weeks of restrictions that will shut many venues and limit gatherings. It recorded 206 new domestic infections on Sunday, reports Reuters.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.22%; S&P 500 -0.16%; Nasdaq -0.15%.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up around 0.1% to $68.76/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.12% to $65.45/barrel.
  • Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla might sell the rest of its holdings in the cryptocurrency.
