Asia-Pacific shares mixed; China economic activity weakens in April
May 17, 2021 1:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan -1.10%. Shares edged lower as markets responded to the latest curbs on activity to halt the spread of Covid-19. On Friday, Japan expanded a state of emergency to three more prefectures to contain virus spread.
- Japan Producer Price Index (PPI) for April came in at +0.7% M/M compared to expectations of 0.5%, prior revised to 1.0%.
- PPI on annual basis was +3.6% Y/Y, expected 3.1%, prior 1.2% (revised).
- China +1.02%. China’s industrial output rose 9.8% Y/Y in April, lower than 14.1% growth in March and, slightly missing expectations of 10%.
- Industrial Production YTD was 20.3% Y/Y vs. forecast of 21.1%, prior 24.5%.
- Retail sales rose 17.7% Y/Y in April, much weaker than a 24.9% uptick expected by analysts and down from the jump of 34.2% seen in March.
- Retail Sales YTD were 29.6% Y/Y, expected 31.9%, prior was 33.9%.
- Unemployment rate in China in April was 5.1% compared to expectations of 5.2%, prior 5.2%.
- Hong Kong +0.39%.
- Australia +0.29%.
- Taiwan -3.79%. Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level and imposed two weeks of restrictions that will shut many venues and limit gatherings. It recorded 206 new domestic infections on Sunday, reports Reuters.
- U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.22%; S&P 500 -0.16%; Nasdaq -0.15%.
- Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up around 0.1% to $68.76/barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.12% to $65.45/barrel.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell to the lowest since February after Elon Musk implied in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla might sell the rest of its holdings in the cryptocurrency.