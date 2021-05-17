Sanofi, GSK's mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial shows strong immune responses in adults

  • Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate has achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with COVID-19 recovered people, in all adult age groups in a Phase 2 study.
  • A global Phase 3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks and is expected to enroll more than 35,000 participants.
  • A seroconversion rate of 95% to 100% was seen following a second injection in all age groups (18 to 95 years old) and across all doses, with acceptable tolerability and with no safety concerns.
  • Overall, the vaccine candidate elicited strong neutralizing antibody levels, comparable to those generated by natural infection, with higher levels observed in younger adults (18 to 59 years old).
  • After a single injection, high immune response was generated in patients with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting strong potential for development as a booster vaccine.
  • In parallel, the companies intend to conduct booster studies with various variant formulations in order to assess the ability of a lower dose of the vaccine to generate a strong booster response.
  • Pending positive Phase 3 outcomes and regulatory reviews, the vaccine is expected to be approved in Q4 2021.
  • Recently, the EMA initiated rolling review of GSK, Vir Bio's sotrovimab for early treatment of COVID-19.
  • Also, SNY is in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch as FDA action dates are on tap for Sanofi's Avalglucosidase alfa for Pompe disease.
