Sanofi, GSK's mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial shows strong immune responses in adults
May 17, 2021
- Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline's (NYSE:GSK) adjuvanted recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate has achieved strong rates of neutralizing antibody responses, in line with COVID-19 recovered people, in all adult age groups in a Phase 2 study.
- A global Phase 3 study is expected to start in the coming weeks and is expected to enroll more than 35,000 participants.
- A seroconversion rate of 95% to 100% was seen following a second injection in all age groups (18 to 95 years old) and across all doses, with acceptable tolerability and with no safety concerns.
- Overall, the vaccine candidate elicited strong neutralizing antibody levels, comparable to those generated by natural infection, with higher levels observed in younger adults (18 to 59 years old).
- After a single injection, high immune response was generated in patients with prior SARS-CoV-2 infection, suggesting strong potential for development as a booster vaccine.
- In parallel, the companies intend to conduct booster studies with various variant formulations in order to assess the ability of a lower dose of the vaccine to generate a strong booster response.
- Pending positive Phase 3 outcomes and regulatory reviews, the vaccine is expected to be approved in Q4 2021.
