European indices in red at the start of the week
May 17, 2021 4:14 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London -0.36%. The British economy reopened after a four-month COVID-19 lockdown with pubs and restaurants set to reopen to customers for in-dining.
- Germany -0.02%.
- France -0.12%.
- European futures lower. FTSE -0.76%; CAC -0.56%; DAX -0.05% and EURO STOXX -0.20%.
- On coronavirus front, Sanofi and GSK's mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial shows strong immune responses in adults.
- Meanwhile, Bitcoin steadied after Elon Musk said Tesla hasn’t sold from its holdings of the token after implying in a Twitter exchange over weekend that it might sell the rest of its holdings in the cryptocurrency.
- Last week, Tesla decided to halt bitcoin for car purchases due to environmental concerns.