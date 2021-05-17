Crypto has Tulipmania hallmarks, but there's an institutional case: At the Open
May 17, 2021 7:29 AM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USD, DOGE-USDBTC-USD, ETH-USD, GOVT, VLGSX, TBT, TLTBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor125 Comments
- The crypto space is looking a little woozy this morning after Elon Musk's Twitter battle over the weekend whipsawed coin prices.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is down 10%, but off earlier lows after Musk clarified that Tesla hasn't sold any of its $1.5B in bitcoin holdings.
- Independent research and strategy firm TS Lombard says cryptos look bubbly and "cryptomania" has all the hallmarks of classic speculative mania.
- "Bitcoin is only worth what somebody else will pay for it," Dario Perkins, TS Lombard MD of global macro writes. "In this sense, there are obvious parallels with previous financial bubbles, especially Tulipmania in 17th century Amsterdam."
- The Dutch bubble also occurred during a pandemic and while records are "sketch," the Netherlands was hit hard by a plague from September to November 1636, right before tulip prices went "exponential," Perkins says.
- "One popular narrative blames excitable Dutch merchants who had nothing better to do than sit around in taverns bidding up the price of exotic flowers (global trade was effectively in 'lockdown')."
- "Many tulip traders had excess cash, inheriting it from relatives who had died in the Plague," he adds. "We have seen similar stories emerge over the past 12 months, with 'bored bros' punting their stimulus (checks) in cryptocurrencies, meme stocks and other 'digital tulips'. If a big part of the price runup is speculative, it could reverse as policy support fades and people return to their offices."
- But there is a case for long-term institutional buying, he contends.
- "Ethereum (ETH-USD) is particularly interesting because it is actually a new decentralized internet," Perkins writes. "It could provide the infrastructure for an entirely new global financial infrastructure and has many potential applications in the finance industry beyond the token’s use as 'safe asset'. In buying Ether, institutional investors are arguably buying a 'ticket' to access the programmable technology that underpins it."
- Ultimately, Perkins says that bitcoin is not a safe asset, yet, and no substitute for government bonds (BATS:GOVT) (VLGSX) (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT).
- "Not only is the relationship positive – equities and crypto tend to rise/fall together – but the correlation has been getting stronger in recent years," he says. "Worse, in periods when the stock market has suffered serious corrections, Bitcoin prices have plunged. We saw this clearly last March, when the price of the crypto asset dropped 32% - almost exactly the same as the S&P 500."
- "This is obviously not how investors expect a 'safe asset' to behave. That said, we do not know how cryptocurrencies will behave in high-inflation regime, one in which bonds have lost their insurance properties. It is possible, for example, that when market penetration is complete, the asset will behave more like 'digital gold'."
