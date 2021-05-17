SPAC SCVX shares up on taking Bright Machines public in $1.1B deal
May 17, 2021 6:33 AM ETSCVX Corp. (SCVX)SCVXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing to list on NYSE under the new ticker symbol “BRTM” through business combination with SCVX (NYSE:SCVX) at a pro forma enterprise value of $1.1B and a post-transaction equity value of $1.6B.
- Upon closing transaction in the second half of 2021, Amar Hanspal will continue to lead Bright Machines as CEO.
- The transaction is expected to provide up to $435M in gross cash proceeds, including $230M of cash held in trust from SCVX and a PIPE of $205M.
- PIPE investors include XN, Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., SB Management Limited (a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp and manager to SB Northstar LP), Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, and Alyeska Investment Group.
- Current Bright Machines shareholders, including Eclipse Ventures, Lux Capital and BMW i Ventures will roll 100% of their equity into the combined company.