Major Drilling Group International to acquire McKay Drilling for ~A$80M in cash and stock deal
May 17, 2021 6:36 AM ETMajor Drilling Group International Inc. (MJDLF)MJDLFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Major Drilling Group International (OTCPK:MJDLF) has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Australia based McKay Drilling PTY Limited, a leading specialty drilling contractor for ~A$80M, or ~C$75M consisting of a cash payment of A$40M payable on closing of the acquisition and A$15M paid through the issuance of common shares of Major Drilling and an earn out of up to A$25M payable in cash over the next three years, based on the achievement of certain milestones. .
- The acquisition will be immediately accretive on an earnings per share basis upon closing and provides Major Drilling a strong established presence in an important growth market.
- Founded in 1990, McKay is widely regarded as an innovator in the Australian mining industry and has long-standing relationships with Australia's largest mining companies and for the twelve-month period ending March 31, 2021, McKay generated revenue of ~A$60M and EBITDA of ~ A$17M.
- The cash portion of the purchase price is expected to be funded from Major Drilling's cash and existing debt facilities.
- The company is in discussions to increase its credit facilities to ensure it maintains the necessary flexibility to respond to current market conditions.
- The Acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including TSX approval, and is expected to close on or about June 1, 2021.