Charles River to acquire Vigene Biosciences for nearly $293 million in cash

  • Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) announced an agreement to acquire Vigene Biosciences for $292.5M in cash. The deal also includes additional payments of up to $57.5M based on future performance.
  • Subject to regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close at the beginning of Q3 2021.
  • Vigene is a U.S.-based gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on viral vector-based gene delivery solutions.
  • Vigene is expected to improve Charles River’s reported revenue growth rate by ~50 basis points in 2021. And despite being neutral in the first full year after the closure of the acquisition, Vigene is anticipated to add to Charles River’s non-GAAP earnings per share thereafter.
  • The acquisition will be financed through Charles River’s existing credit facility and cash, and Vigene will be reported under Charles River’s Manufacturing segment.
  • In March, Charles River agreed to spend $48M to acquire Retrogenix, an early-stage contract research organization.
