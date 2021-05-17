Charles River to acquire Vigene Biosciences for nearly $293 million in cash
May 17, 2021 7:22 AM ETCharles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL)CRLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) announced an agreement to acquire Vigene Biosciences for $292.5M in cash. The deal also includes additional payments of up to $57.5M based on future performance.
- Subject to regulatory requirements and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close at the beginning of Q3 2021.
- Vigene is a U.S.-based gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on viral vector-based gene delivery solutions.
- Vigene is expected to improve Charles River’s reported revenue growth rate by ~50 basis points in 2021. And despite being neutral in the first full year after the closure of the acquisition, Vigene is anticipated to add to Charles River’s non-GAAP earnings per share thereafter.
- The acquisition will be financed through Charles River’s existing credit facility and cash, and Vigene will be reported under Charles River’s Manufacturing segment.
- In March, Charles River agreed to spend $48M to acquire Retrogenix, an early-stage contract research organization.