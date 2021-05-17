Ondas to acquire American Robotics for integrated technology platforms
May 17, 2021
- Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) to acquire American Robotics, developer of fully-automated commercial drone systems, wherein technology platforms of both companies will be integrated.
- The acquisition will increase automation, data collection, and AI-powered analytics in industrial markets allowing for the improved maintenance, monitoring and operation of critical infrastructure.
- American Robotics is the only company approved by the FAA to operate its drones beyond-visual-line-of-sight without a human operator on the ground; it targets the $100B commercial drone market.
- "At the end of the day, the drone industry's product is data, not aircraft. American Robotics' full stack IP portfolio is a complete system enabling Ondas to turn these pain-points into growth opportunities fueled by more rich data collection," chairman & CEO Eric Brock commented.
- American Robotics foresees substantial customer demand and is ready to deliver systems across an impressive pipeline of blue-chip industrial customers beside the new customer relationships via Ondas.