Galera doses first patient in mid-stage pancreatic cancer trial

  • Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the randomized Phase 2b GRECO-2 trial of GC4711 in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).
  • Enrollment of the first patient in the trial has triggered a $20M milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
  • GC4711 is a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic being developed to increase the anti-cancer effect of radiation.
  • The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluating the effect of 100 mg of GC4711 or placebo in combination with SBRT on overall survival (OS), the trial’s primary endpoint, in patients with LAPC.
  • Shares up nearly 2% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.