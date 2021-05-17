Galera doses first patient in mid-stage pancreatic cancer trial
May 17, 2021 7:30 AM ETGalera Therapeutics, Inc. (GRTX)GRTXBy: SA News Team
- Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the randomized Phase 2b GRECO-2 trial of GC4711 in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC).
- Enrollment of the first patient in the trial has triggered a $20M milestone payment from funds managed by Blackstone Life Sciences to Galera under the amended royalty agreement.
- GC4711 is a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic being developed to increase the anti-cancer effect of radiation.
- The trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluating the effect of 100 mg of GC4711 or placebo in combination with SBRT on overall survival (OS), the trial’s primary endpoint, in patients with LAPC.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.