Aon to sell retirement and investment business in Germany to resolve EC concerns
May 17, 2021 7:31 AM ETAon plc (AON), WTWAON, WTWBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Aon (NYSE:AON) agrees to sell its pensions consulting, pension insurance broking, pensions administration, and investment consulting business in Germany to Lane Clark & Peacock, as part of Aon's remedies to European antitrust concerns over its proposed acquisition of Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW).
- "The agreement resolves questions raised by the European Commission with respect to the markets in which these businesses are active," Aon said in a statement.
- Last week, Aon agreed to sell WLTW's Willis Re and a set of WLTW corporate risk and broking and health and benefits services to Arthur J. Gallagher for $3.57B.
- The retirement and investment business that LCP will acquire includes 350 employees across five offices in Germany.
- Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
- Aon and WLTW are continuing to work toward obtaining regulatory approvals across all relevant jurisdictions, including the U.S., where regulators are conducting an independent review of the proposed combination.