JD.com logistics spinoff could raise $3.4B in Hong Kong IPO
May 17, 2021 7:32 AM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)JDBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) offshoot JD Logistics will price its Hong Kong IPO between $HK39.36 and $HK43.36 for the 609.1M shares, which is 10% of the company's shares. The range carries a valuation of up to $3.4B.
- The greenshoe or over-allotment option includes another 91M shares that would raise another $510M.
- The IPO would become one of the largest Hong Kong debuts this year, following the $5.4B launch of Kuaishou Technology in January.
- The final price of the JD Logistics IPO will be set Friday and shares will start trading on May 28.
- Related: In January, JD.com, which spun off the logistics unit into a standalone company, raised $3.87B in a secondary Hong Kong listing.
- In March, JD spun off its Cloud and AI businesses valued at $2.4B.