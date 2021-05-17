JetBlue CFO Steve Priest steps down; Ursula Hurley, internal pick, named acting CFO

  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) named Ursula Hurley, head of treasury and investor relations, as its acting CFO after former CFO Steve Priest decided to leave the company, effective June 11, for pursuing new opportunities.
  • Along with her current duties, Hurley will assume the new role effective June 12; she boosts of a 17-year long career with JetBlue.
  • "Prior to the pandemic, Steve led a successful company-wide effort to reset our cost structure, setting up JetBlue for long-term success. Ursula worked directly with Steve over the past three years to lead cross-functional efforts such as the evolution of our fleet, our structural cost program, and strategic sourcing initiatives," CEO Robin Hayes commented.
  • Shares trading 0.4% down premarket
