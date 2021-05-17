Incyte's vitiligo treatment meets late-stage trial main goal
May 17, 2021 7:37 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)INCYBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announces that its late-stage studies, testing its ruxolitinib treatment in adolescent and adult patients (age ≥12 years) with autoimmune disease vitiligo, met the main goal.
- Both the TRuE-V1 and TRuE-V2 studies met the primary endpoint, demonstrating significantly more patients treated with ruxolitinib cream 1.5% twice daily (BID) achieved a ≥75% improvement from baseline in the facial vitiligo area scoring index ((F-VASI75)) compared to patients treated with a vehicle control at Week 24.
- The studies also met key secondary endpoints including patient reported outcomes, the company said.
- Based on the findings, Incyte plans to submit marketing applications for ruxolitinib to the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in the second half of 2021.
- Incyte said that data from both studies will be submitted for publication and presentation at an upcoming scientific meeting in the second half of 2021.
- Vitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of skin that results from the loss of pigment-producing cells known as melanocytes.
- Shares up more than 1% premarket.