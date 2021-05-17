Marinus Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.29, misses on revenue; issues FY 2021 guidance
May 17, 2021 7:38 AM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)MRNSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.74 misses by $0.29.
- Revenue of $1.81M misses by $0.75M.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $123.5M.
- The company believes its cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 combined with the net upfront proceeds of the Oaktree credit facility will enable it to fund its current scale of operating expenses and capital expenditures through the second quarter of 2022.
- For the fiscal year 2021, the company expects total GAAP operating expenses (selling, general & administrative expenses and research & development expenses) to be in the range of $113 to $118 million, of which the company expects stock-based compensation to be approximately $16 million.
- 2021 BARDA contract revenues are projected to be in the range of $9 to $12 million for the full year.
