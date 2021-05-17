United Airlines boost July schedule as pandemic recovery continues

  • United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it plans to fly 80% of its U.S. schedule in July compared to the level for the same month in 2019.
  • United is resuming and adding new routes and increasing its domestic network by 17% compared to its June schedule.
  • In the U.S., United will add new routes to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, N.C and Yellowstone/Cody, WY. The airline is also adjusting its flight times at its hubs at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.
  • "This July we're taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network," says United exec Ankit Gupta.
  • The airline also notes that bookings for summer travel are up 214% compared to 2020 levels.
  • UAL -0.42% premarket to $55.05.
