United Airlines boost July schedule as pandemic recovery continues
May 17, 2021 7:40 AM ETUnited Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)UALBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) says it plans to fly 80% of its U.S. schedule in July compared to the level for the same month in 2019.
- United is resuming and adding new routes and increasing its domestic network by 17% compared to its June schedule.
- In the U.S., United will add new routes to Bozeman, MT; Orange County, CA; Raleigh, N.C and Yellowstone/Cody, WY. The airline is also adjusting its flight times at its hubs at Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport.
- "This July we're taking a big step toward flying at pre-pandemic levels for our domestic network," says United exec Ankit Gupta.
- The airline also notes that bookings for summer travel are up 214% compared to 2020 levels.
- UAL -0.42% premarket to $55.05.
- Read more details on United's summer schedule.