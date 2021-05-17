Ebix EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.84 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.70 misses by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $290.05M (+110.3% Y/Y) beats by $83.6M.
  • Cash generated from operations in Q1 2021 was $8.6 million, as compared to $29.6 million in Q1 2020.
  • “These have been difficult times, with COVID-19 resulting in increased headwinds on our businesses in Q1 2021. Despite these negative impacts and the traditional Q1 seasonal low point for consulting business post the holidays, the Company is still reporting Q1 2021 non-GAAP EPS of $0.84, with revenue growth of 110% year over year.” Robin Raina, President & CEO, Ebix Inc. said. “We believe that in times like this, our recurring revenue base, product diversity and customer stickiness strength gives us an edge over our competitors in the industries in which we operate.”
