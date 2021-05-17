mCloud inks commitment letter for $5M secured operating line
May 17, 2021 7:42 AM ETmCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF)MCLDFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- mCloud Technologies (OTCQB:MCLDF) executed a commitment letter with ATB Financial for a $5M secured operating line.
- Proceeds to be used for repaying amounts owed by the Company to HSBC Bank Canada and for general working capital purposes.
- Repayments under the ATB Facility will be made on a monthly interest-only basis until demand and it is secured against certain company assets and its principal subsidiaries.
- "As pandemic restrictions ease this summer, we plan on coupling the ATB Facility with Canadian-based export initiatives expected to help us rapidly grow our footprint internationally in target markets including the Middle East and Southeast Asia," president & CEO Russ McMeekin commented.