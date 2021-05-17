U.S. Well Services pops as Q1 revenue rises despite $5M-plus storm hit
May 17, 2021 7:43 AM ETU.S. Well Services, Inc. (USWS)USWSBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) +9.8% pre-market after reporting a narrower quarterly loss and a 59% Q/Q rise in revenues, driven by an increase in activity levels.
- Q1 net loss totaled $20.6M compared to a $29.9M net loss in Q4 2020, and adjusted EBITDA jumped to $11.5M from $1.8M in Q4.
- U.S. Well says it lost $5M-$5.5M in revenues from seven days of lost work caused by February's severe winter storm.
- The company averaged 10.0 active fleets during the quarter, compared to 5.7 for Q4 2020.
- The company says Q1 "saw a sharp uptick in activity across the industry as E&P producers responded to higher crude oil prices," but it "expects E&P operators to demonstrate capital discipline going forward, which may limit demand for incremental fracturing fleets in the near term."
- U.S. Well says it is working with customers to begin implementing price increases during Q2.