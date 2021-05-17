Macy's forecast to post Q1 loss as analysts look to current trends
May 17, 2021
- Argus posts an earnings preview on Macy's (NYSE:M) before the department store operator's earnings report tomorrow.
- Analyst Christopher Graja: "Consensus is for a loss of $0.42. Our estimate is for a loss of $0.47. Estimates range from a loss of $0.51 to a loss of $0.21. The standard deviation is $0.08. The loss estimate has narrowed by $0.04 over the last four weeks. The consensus revenue estimate is $4.3 billion."
- Graja and team thinks this will be an important reporting season for retailers and they are looking to see how much Macy's demand has improved through the quarter, as well as how specific merchandise categories are responding, how different customer groups are spending and how sales are responding in key city locations.
- Argus has a Hold rating on Macy's.
