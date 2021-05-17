FreightCar America EPS of -$1.92

  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL): Q1 EPS of -$1.92 may not be comparable to consensus of -$0.24.
  • Revenue of $32.37M (+522.5% Y/Y) misses by $5.83M.
  • Quarter-end backlog totaled 1,380 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $137M.
  • 2021 delivery outlook raised to between 1,600 and 1,750 railcars, up from between 1,400 and 1,600 railcars.
  • CEO comment: “Given the pace of progress and in anticipation of higher demand, we have increased our term loan with our financial partner to bring in $16 million of additional liquidity. These funds will bolster our balance sheet and fund working capital needs. We are thankful to have a strong financial partner that is able to provide this flexible financing.”
  • Shares -4.7% PM.
  • Press Release
