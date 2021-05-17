SkyWater gets bullish start at Jefferies on 'unique capability'
May 17, 2021 8:02 AM ETSkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)SKYTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Seeing the company "tapping an unmet market need," Jeffereis analyst Mark Lipacis initiates SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) at Buy and a $27 price target.
- Lipacis says the "rapid market adoption" of SKYT's Advanced Tech Services shows the company is "delivering a unique capability."
- The analyst sees SKYT riding four semiconductor secular trends: vertical integration of cloud players and OEMs, the strong growth of specialty wafer foundries, the "slowing transistor curve" putting more value in advanced packaging tech, and the nationalization of semiconductors.
- SkyWater shares are up slightly pre-market to $19.70.
- SkyWater went public in late April.