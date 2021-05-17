SkyWater gets bullish start at Jefferies on 'unique capability'

May 17, 2021 8:02 AM ETSkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT)SKYTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Seeing the company "tapping an unmet market need," Jeffereis analyst Mark Lipacis initiates SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) at Buy and a $27 price target.
  • Lipacis says the "rapid market adoption" of SKYT's Advanced Tech Services shows the company is "delivering a unique capability."
  • The analyst sees SKYT riding four semiconductor secular trends: vertical integration of cloud players and OEMs, the strong growth of specialty wafer foundries, the "slowing transistor curve" putting more value in advanced packaging tech, and the nationalization of semiconductors.
  • SkyWater shares are up slightly pre-market to $19.70.
  • SkyWater went public in late April.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.