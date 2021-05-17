Blackrock Silver to raise C$8M bought deal private placement

May 17, 2021 8:03 AM ETBlackrock Silver Corp. (BKRRF)BKRRFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Blackrock Silver (OTCQX:BKRRF) entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, wherein underwriters have agreed to purchase for resale 10.7M units at C$0.75/unit on a bought deal basis for gross proceeds of C$8M.
  • Each unit consists of one share and one half of one common share purchase warrant; warrant exercisable into one share at C$1.15 for two years after offer close.
  • Underwriters granted over-allotment option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to purchase for resale up to 2.67M additional units to raise additional gross proceeds of up to C$2M.
  • Net proceeds will be used for exploration of the company's portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.
  • Offer closing expected to occur on or about June 8.
