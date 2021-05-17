Algernon gets positive FDA feedback for DMT stroke research program
May 17, 2021 8:03 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)AGNPFBy: SA News Team
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AGNPF) announces that it has received positive feedback from the U.S. FDA regarding its plans to investigate AP-188 (“N,N-Dimethyltryptamine” or “DMT”), a known psychedelic compound that is part of the tryptamine family, as an adjunct to physical therapy in the rehabilitation of stroke.
- The health regulator also provided input into the design of the company’s planned Phase 1 clinical trial, which will be conducted through Hammersmith Medicines Research in the UK, in Q4 2021, Algernon said.
- Algernon has filed new provisional patents for new forms of DMT, in addition to formulation, dosage and method of use claims for ischemic stroke.
- The company had signed an agreement with Charles River Laboratories for preclinical studies of AP-188, in February.