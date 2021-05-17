Aerpio Pharma shares surge 20% on merger deal with Aadi Bioscience

May 17, 2021 8:06 AM ETAadi Bioscience Inc (AADI)AADIBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) soars 20% premarket after entering into a definitive merger agreement with and privately-held Aadi Bioscience.
  • Under the terms of the merger agreement, shareholders of Aadi will receive shares of newly issued Aerpio common stock.
  • On a pro forma basis, Aadi and Aerpio shareholders will own ~66.8% and ~33.2% of the combined company, respectively.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2021.
  • Following the proposed merger, Aerpio will change its name to “Aadi Bioscience” and the combined public company will focus on advancing Aadi’s lead product candidate, Fyarro.
  • In support of the merger, Aerpio has entered into subscription agreements to raise $155M in PIPE financing, which is expected to be consummated concurrently with the closing of the merger.
  • Proceeds from the PIPE financing will be used for commercialization and advancement of Fyarro.
  • Following the closing of the PIPE financing, Aerpio shareholders will own ~14.7% of the combined company.
