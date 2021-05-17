Calithera Biosciences and Antengene ink worldwide exclusive license agreement
May 17, 2021 8:29 AM ETCalithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA)CALABy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) and Antengene announce an exclusive, worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization of CB-708 (ATG-037).
- CB-708 is Calithera's small molecule inhibitor of CD73, which generates adenosine that is highly immunosuppressive. It enhances the proliferation of cancer cells through downregulation of IFN-γ, NK cells, and CD8+ T cells.
- Under the terms of the license agreement, Calithera will receive an upfront payment and potential development, regulatory and sales milestones, and is eligible to receive tiered royalties on sales of the licensed product within the range of single to low double-digits.
- Shares up nearly 2% premarket.