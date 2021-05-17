Ansys acquires Phoenix Integration
May 17, 2021 8:29 AM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)ANSSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) has acquired Phoenix Integration, Inc. the premier provider of software that enables model-based engineering and model-based systems engineering.
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will have immaterial impact on company's consolidated financial statements in 2021.
- Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of Ansys. "Acquiring market leader Phoenix Integration will complement our acquisition of Dynardo in the process integration and design optimization space, and expand our capabilities providing customers with strong MBE and MBSE offerings to further our pervasive engineering strategy. I am excited for Phoenix Integration to join the Ansys team."