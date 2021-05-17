TSMC, UMC stocks lower as rising COVID-19 cases prompt Taiwan shutdowns
May 17, 2021 8:58 AM ETTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM)TSM, UMCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Rising COVID-19 cases in Taiwan prompted shutdowns in Taipei and New Taipei over the weekend. The nation, considered to have one of the best global responses to the pandemic, reported 206 new cases on Sunday, which was a new record high.
- Taiwan is home to some of the world's largest semiconductor foundries. Despite the relatively low number of cases and companies taking safety precautions, any potential disruption to the foundries would come during a continuing global semiconductor shortage.
- TSMC (NYSE:TSM) shares are down 2.6% pre-market. United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) is down 6% to $8.04.
- Last week, Reuters sources reported that TSMC intends to increase its investment in the planned U.S. chip facilities.