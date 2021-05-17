Erdene Resource Development reports Q1 results

  • Erdene Resource Development (OTCPK:ERDCF): Q1 net loss of $617,084 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,041,990.
  • Assuming approval of the DEIA in Q3 2021, the Company expects to commence early works, including establishing a permanent camp, warehousing facility, bore-field and basic road works as early as the second half of 2021. Given Mongolian winter conditions, significant concrete and steel works are not expected until 2022, resulting in a first pour of gold in H1 2023. During this period, exploration results from both the Dark Horse and Ulaan prospects will be evaluated to determine possible adjustments to the development plans.
