Boston Beer lands on RBC's focus list after cannabis beverage push
May 17, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)SAMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- RBC Capital Markets adds Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to its focus list after the company announced its was launching R&D into the non-alcoholic cannabis beverage category.
- Importantly, RBC notes that innovation at Boston Beer is still thriving.
- "We are adding SAM (100% US) back to our list as our retailer/distributor checks continue to come back very strong for the Truly franchise. SAM’s continuous stream of innovation (lemonade, tea, punch) and their new Canadian subsidiary focused on non-alc cannabis drinks speaks volumes about the company’s vision, consumer insights engine and ability to get product to market quickly."
- Following the big announcement, Morgan Stanley also issued positive comments on Boston Beer's cannabis beverage initiative.