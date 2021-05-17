Boston Beer lands on RBC's focus list after cannabis beverage push

May 17, 2021 8:59 AM ETThe Boston Beer Company, Inc. (SAM)SAMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • RBC Capital Markets adds Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) to its focus list after the company announced its was launching R&D into the non-alcoholic cannabis beverage category.
  • Importantly, RBC notes that innovation at Boston Beer is still thriving.
  • "We are adding SAM (100% US) back to our list as our retailer/distributor checks continue to come back very strong for the Truly franchise. SAM’s continuous stream of innovation (lemonade, tea, punch) and their new Canadian subsidiary focused on non-alc cannabis drinks speaks volumes about the company’s vision, consumer insights engine and ability to get product to market quickly."
  • Following the big announcement, Morgan Stanley also issued positive comments on Boston Beer's cannabis beverage initiative.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.